JKBOSE 12th Jammu Annual result 2019 declared, Neha Parihar is the topper

JKBOSE 12th Jammu result 2019: After releasing the result of class 10 Kashmir region, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has released the class 12 board exam results today, January 14. The result is for Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 (Regular) – Jammu (W/Z) is available at jkbose.ac.in. The exams were held last year.

In the JKBOSE class 12 Jammu exams, the result of which was released in May 2019, over 35,000 students appeared. In the science stream, Neha Parihar from Doda has secured the first position with 97.2 per cent while in the commerce section, Anand Gupta from Bhaderwah has got highest 85.8 per cent.

In the Arts stream, Diya Mahajan from Khellani Doda has secured the first position scoring 94.4 per cent.

JKBOSE class 12 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkboseresults.net

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JKBOSE class 12 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students need to download and take a print out of their results. The same will act as provisional mark sheet. Candidates will get the official mark sheet from their respective schools.

