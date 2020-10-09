JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu (summer zone) result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu (summer division) result available at jkbose.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu (summer division) result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result for the bi-annual exams for class 12 private students from Jammu division (summer zone). Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at jkbose.ac.in.

The result for class 10, 12 Jammu (winter zone) was released earlier. The result will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for class 12

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

In the Jammu (summer) zone result for regular students, a total of 77 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

