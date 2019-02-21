JKBOSE 11th Leh, Kargil division result 2018 declared, how to check

JKBOSE 11th Kashmir division result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for class 11 of the Leh, Kargil division. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE class 11 Leh, Kargil division result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘JKBOSE part-I (class 11) Leh, Kargil division result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

JKBOSE has in January announced the result of class 12 Kashmir division where Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492.

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference. Over 4,225 schools are affiliated to JKBOSE. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.