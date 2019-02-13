Toggle Menu
JKBOSE 11th Kashmir division result declared at jkbose.ac.in, check how to download  https://indianexpress.com/article/education/jkbose-11th-kashmir-division-result-declared-at-jkbose-ac-in-5582431/

JKBOSE 11th Kashmir division result declared at jkbose.ac.in, check how to download  

JKBOSE Class 11th result 2018 Kashmir Division: JKBOSE has declared the result for class 10 and 12 for Jammu and Kashmir region, winter one on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 11th result, jkbose, india result
JKBOSE 11th result: The result is available at jkbose.ac.in and indiaresult.com

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2018 Kashmir Division: The result of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has been declared for class 11. Earlier, the news that JKBOSE class 11 result has been declared was doing rounds on some news websites and social media platforms. The board had, however, denied it. The result of JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part-I Examination (Class 11th) Annual Regular 2018 – Kashmir Division is available at jkbose.ac.in.

Recently, JKBOSE has declared the result for class 10 and 12 for Jammu and Kashmir region, winter one on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

View: JKBOSE Class 11 result released, check here

JKBOSE 11th results 2018, here’s how to check
Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Higher Secondary Part-I Examination (Class 11th) Annual Regular 2018 – Kashmir Division’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Advertising

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results early this year
2 CBSE Class 12 exams from February 15: Ban on carrying old QP in exam hall; check other instructions
3 IGNOU B.Ed entrance result declared, check how to download