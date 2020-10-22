JKBOSE 10th result (summer) 2020 for Jammu division declared, here’s how to check

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Students can check their exam result on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in or partner websites. Representational image/ file

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for Jammu division class 10 on October 22. Students can check their exam result on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in or partner websites.

Earlier, the board declared the results for class 12 on October 9. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

JKBOSE 10th results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE Jammu Annual regular result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes.

The result of JK Board 2020 for class 10 and 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

