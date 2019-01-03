JKBOSE 10th Jammu winter zone result 2018 declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Jammu result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for class 10 Jammu zone annual regular today, January 3. Candidates can check their result from the official website – jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE had also announced the result of class 10 Kashmir zone last week. South Kashmir districts, which saw unprecedented violence this year, recorded the highest pass percentage as compared to other districts in the Valley. Pulwama and Shopian, considered militant strongholds, recorded overall pass percentages at 84.5 and 83, respectively. They were followed by other districts in the Valley, a J&K government spokesperson said.

The pass percentage this year was 75.44, compared to 62.94 last year. The education board declared the results within a record time of 45 days, officials said

JKBOSE 10th Jammu result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘class 10 results..’ to reach result site directly

Step 3: Select search by roll number/search by name option, by default search by roll number is selected

Step 4: Fill-in details and click ‘search’

Step 5: Result will appear

The best result came from Pulwana district with 84.5 per cent pass percentage followed by Shopian with 83 per cent pass percentage. Among the candidates who passed the examination is Syed Tamheed Bukhari, son of Syed Shujaat Bukhari, a senior journalist who was shot dead in Press Enclave in June.