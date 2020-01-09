JKBOSE 10th Jammu Winter results 2019 date and time

JKBOSE Class 10 results 2019 will be declared after 3 pm tomorrow JKBOSE Class 10 results 2019 will be declared after 3 pm tomorrow

JKBOSE Class 10 results 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 Jammu division winter examinations on Friday, January 10, 2020. “The results of class 10 annual examination will be declared after 3 pm tomorrow. The students can check the results through the website- jkbose.jk.gov.in,” an official told indianexpress.com.

Around 65,000 students appeared in class 10 annual examination this year which was held in the months of October and November.

JKBOSE 10th exam result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary exam result 2019′

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

As per latest reports, JKBOSE has distributed the application forms of Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) in all government schools.

A total of 1,068 scholarships will be awarded to qualified candidates. A total of Rs 12,000 per annum will be given to each selected student. The selected student will receive the total scholarship amount of Rs 48,000 from classes 9 to 12.

