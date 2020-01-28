JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results declared, here’s how to check

JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results 2019 are available at jkbose.ac.in JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results 2019 are available at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has released the results for the secondary (Class 10) examinations of Jammu zone. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- jkbose.ac.in.

The exams of class 10 were held in October/ November last year and the result is also available at the partner website — indiaresults.com. The result is also available through SMS mode. The students have to type jkbose10 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose10 Roll No.”

JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Secondary Class 10 Annual Private Bi-Annual 2019-20 (Jammu Division)’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

As per latest reports, JKBOSE has distributed the application forms of Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) in all government schools.

A total of 1,068 scholarships will be awarded to qualified candidates. A total of Rs 12,000 per annum will be given to each selected student. The selected student will receive the total scholarship amount of Rs 48,000 from classes 9 to 12.

