JKBOSE 10th bi-annual result for Kashmir division released, here’s how to check

JKBOSE Kashmir 10th bi-annual result available at jkbose.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JKBOSE Kashmir 10th bi-annual result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for bi-annual 2019-20 exams for class 10 students from Kashmir division. The students can check the result at the website- jkbose.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE class 10 Kashmir bi-annual result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes.

Meanwhile, the annual board exams for class 10 in the Kashmir valley was conducted from Wednesday, November 11.

The results of JK Board 2020 for class 10 are available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

