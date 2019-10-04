JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019 for Jammu division: How to check

Toggle Menu
JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019: Students can check their Secondary School Examination results at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has on October 3 declared the results for class 10 bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone examination. Students can check their Secondary School Examination results at jkbose.ac.in.

The result for bi-annual exam for Kashmir division was released in May.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Result of secondary School Examination (class 10th) Bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on view result

Step 5: Check and download your score card

As per latest reports, JKBOSE has distributed the application forms of Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) in all government schools. The exam will be held on November 17 for students of state-run schools.

A total of 1,068 scholarships will be awarded to qualified candidates. A total of Rs 12,000 per annum will be given to each selected student. The selected student will receive the total scholarship amount of Rs 48,000 from classes 9 to 12.

