JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh division results 2018 declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Results 2018: The result of Class 10 bi-annual (Leh division) examination has been declared on the official website. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check the same at indiaresults.com. JKBOSE had also released the result of Class 12 bi-annual Leh division result in June and Kashmir division in May.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) earlier conducted the examination and around a thousand of students appeared for it. As per reports, JKBOSE, apart from Class 10 and 12, will now also conduct the Class 11 annual examination from the next academic session 2018-19. Earlier, the board role was to provide the question papers for Class 11.

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for the ‘Results’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions. This year, girls outshone boys by scoring 59 per cent whereas boys were at 55 per cent.

