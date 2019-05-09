JKBOSE results 2019: Class 10th bi-annual Kashmir division 2019 results declared

JKBOSE 10th bi-annual Kashmir division result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 results of Kashmir division. The students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The exams were held in this year. Apart from it, the results are also available at indiaresults.com. The board earlier conducted the examination and around a thousand of students appeared for it.

As per reports, JKBOSE, apart from Class 10 and 12, will now also conduct the Class 11 annual examination from the next academic session 2019-20. Earlier, the board role was to provide the question papers for Class 11.

JKBOSE 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest results section

Step 3: A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2019 Jammu

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save it future reference.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has earlier declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions. This year, girls outshone boys by scoring 59 per cent whereas boys are at 55 per cent. A total of 37,858 candidates had appeared in JKBOSE Class 12 examination, of which 20,646 qualified it.

About JKBOSE

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil division