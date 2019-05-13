JKBOSE 10th results 2019 for Jammu division declared: How to check at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th results 2019: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for Jammu division class 10 today. Earlier, the board had declared that the results of class 10 examination. Students can check their exam result on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in or partner website – indiaresults.com.

The results can also be accessed through SMS service on 5676750. The JKBOSE Class 10 examination was held from March 2 to March 24, 2019. Initially, it was scheduled for February 23, 2019 but was later rescheduled due to the imposition of curfew in the state.

JKBOSE 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE Jammu Annual regular result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes

The result of JK Board 2019 for Class 10 and 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result 2019 for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE result 2019 will be available in the respective schools from where the students will be required to collect them.