JKBOSE 10th, 12th Jammu division summer zone results 2018 declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
JKBOSE results 2018: Students who have appeared on the exam can check the result at the official website of the board — jkbose.jk.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2018 10:07:05 am
JKBOSE results: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of Jammu region on August 19. Students who have appeared on the bi-annual exam can check the result at the official website of the board — jkbose.jk.gov.in. Last month, JKBOSE had announced Kargil and Leh region results of both secondary and senior secondary classes.

Students can view their marks by following the steps written below. Remember to keep the roll number issued by the Board handy to download the result.

JKBOSE results 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the results sections on the homepage
Step 3: Click on ‘all results’ link
Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 5: Enter your roll number or name and click on search for your results.
Step 6: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions

