JKBOSE 10th, 12th bi-annual result 2020 for Kashmir division released: Steps to check

JKBOSE biannual result at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th, 12th result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for bi-annual 2019-20 exams for both classes 10 and 12 students from Kashmir division at its official website — jkbose.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for class 10 or 12

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will be out, check

The result of JK Board 2020 for class 10 and 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

The admission-cum-permission forms for private bi-annual exams 2020 summer zone have been extended till September 15, as per the official notice. candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so within the deadline at jkbose.ac.in. A fee of Rs 1650 will be applicable for five subjects for class 12 and Rs 1670 for class 10. Students who have failed earlier exams or have backlog can also apply for them the fee will be Rs 2490 for class 10, Rs 2515 for class 11, and Rs 2700 for class 12.

Recently, a committee had proposed to set up a new territorial board in Ladakh which has been bifurcated into a new Union Territory. Currently, schools in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh come under the purview of JKBOSE.

