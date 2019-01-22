JKBOPEE CET 2019 date released, check application form and other details

JKBOPEE: The common entrance test (CET) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses including B.E and B.Tech for Jammu and Kashmir colleges – BOPE will be conducted on April 21, 2019, informs an official release by the JKBOPEE. The official notification will begin on January 27 on the official website, jkbopee.gov.in.
The application process for JKBOPEE will begin from February 2, 2019. The last date to apply is February 29, 2019. Applications will be accepted online only. The result will be released in March 2019. According to the official notification, “result will be announced within 21 days from the conduct of exam.”
JKBOPEE: Eligibility
Candidates need to clear class 12 or equivalent with English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible to appear for the entrance exam. The minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent for reserved category candidates. Those who are appearing for class 12 can apply, however, their admission will be subjected to their class 12 result.
JKBOPEE: Application fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as examination fee to appear for the exam.
JKBOPEE: Documents needed
Recent passport size photograph
Matriculation certificate for purpose of date of birth
Class 12 marks card, where result has been declared
State subject certificate
Category certificate, if any
Thumb impression
Signature
E-mail address/mobile number
The application link has not been activated yet but candidates can apply from January 27 onwards on jkbopee.gov.in. On clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible to get admission in state-run engineering colleges and courses. The exam is conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination.