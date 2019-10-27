J&K seeks Rs 2,700 crore for higher education, new scholarships

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the Centre for Rs 2,700 crore for the development of higher education in the state, with funds sought for vocational training, entrepreneurship development, student exchange programmes, and adding of 2,000 new positions under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme, among other things.

The proposal, government sources said, was shared with the Human Resource Development Ministry this month after a team from the Union government visited J&K on September 20 and 21.

According to the proposal, about Rs 110 crore has been earmarked for the development of sports infrastructure (cricket stadium, football turf etc.) in colleges. About Rs 4 crore is meant for student exchange.

Explained Packages sought by PMO All Union ministries have been tasked by the Prime Minister’s Office to draft special packages for the development of J&K. As part of that, the HRD Ministry is examining the proposal sent by the J&K administration for development of the state of higher education in the region.

The proposal states, “The students enrolled in the colleges of the State Government do not get the exposure to the latest trends in the field of education and are also not acquainted with the methodologies and the techniques adopted in various reputed institutions of learning for imparting curriculum and skills… Accordingly, a draft student exchange policy has been devised which will entail short-listing about 3,000 meritorious students each year for national and international programmes on student exchange in the reputed colleges and universities under a Memorandum of Understanding with these Institutions.”

To promote research and innovation, the proposal seeks 22 research and innovation laboratories to be established at 22 degree colleges. Rs 820 crore has been sought for setting up 30 degree colleges, 20 women’s colleges with hostels and 10 professional colleges. Under the head of employment enhancement, the 15-page proposal pitches interventions such as employability tests, internships for third- and final-year students of polytechnics at 10 IITs and GATE coaching for final-year engineering and polytechnic students.