J&K schools, colleges to return to online classes amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued fresh guidelines, including the adoption of online classes up to college level, and optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings.

The decision to this effect was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta here, retaining the already issued restrictions for Covid containment, including night curfew across the Union territory.

In the order issued Sunday night after a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation, Mehta, who is also the chairperson of SEC, said it was observed that there is a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing coronavirus containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases as well as rising positivity rate.

As regards the education institutions, the order directed all colleges, schools, polytechnics, and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET to adopt the online medium of teaching.

Also Read | Mizoram shuts schools, colleges till January 31

“There shall be no in-person teaching. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only,” the order said, adding that the head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.

The order asked all government departments to minimise the conduct of in-person meetings or interactions. “All administrative secretaries/Head of the Department(s)/ Institution(s) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings,” Mehta said.