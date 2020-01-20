J&K school books get new chapter — on Reorganisation Act

The social sciences textbooks for classes VI to X have chapters on the Act that revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories. The social sciences textbooks for classes VI to X have chapters on the Act that revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.

THE JAMMU and Kashmir Board of School Education has, in the curriculum for the new session, included an additional chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. The social sciences textbooks for classes VI to X have chapters on the Act that revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.

“We have added an additional chapter on the J&K Reorganisation Act in the textbooks for the new session. This is part of the annual updation of textbooks,” board Chairperson Veena Pandita said. “Almost 20 titles have been updated this year.”

In the social sciences textbook for class VII, pictures of J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur have been included while explaining the administrative structure in the UT.

For class X, the textbook includes background to the ‘special status’ and explains provisions under the new Act. “On the basis of a resolution passed in both houses of Parliament, the President issued an order on 6th of August declaring that all the clauses of Article 370 except clause (1) to be inoperative thus effectively ending special rights and privileges upon the J&K permanent residents, to the exclusion of other citizens of India, more specifically with regard to the acquisition of immovable property and appointment to services,” the book says.

The chapter also details provisions guaranteed to the erstwhile state under the Instrument of Accession and describes the guarantees provided under Article 35A.

The Academic Expert Committee of the state board approved the changes to the textbooks shortly after the President approved the Reorganisation Act. Schools under the board follow a November- December session with a three-month winter break. The new books will be available to the students in approximately 1,200 high schools from March.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App