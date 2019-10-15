J&K: NIT-Srinagar reopens after two months

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar reopened on Tuesday, more than two months after it was shut as a preventive measure before the August 5 decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was already made by the Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam last month. “NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead,” he tweeted.

The institute remained shut since August 3 when close to 1,500 students were asked to vacate the campus. The authorities at the NIT-Srinagar ordered the suspension of classes and the non-local students were told to vacate the premises. As per sources, about 26 J-K SRTC buses arrived at the campus to ferry students to Jammu.

Earlier on Monday, postpaid mobile services of the BSNL network were restored in Valley. However, Internet services have not been restored yet.

The government has re-imposed curbs on SMS services. SSP Shopian Sandeep Chaudhary said on Twitter: “The Mobile phones back in Valley, SMS stopped after terror attack civilian killed by terrorists was a truck driver named Sharif Khan. He was there for transportation of apples, to earn his livelihood.”