J&K MBBS interns’ strike: How stipends in several states revised this year

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir resumed their strike on Tuesday, accusing the government of failing to honour its commitment to increase their monthly stipend.
The interns had launched a strike in September demanding a stipend hike. On September 8, the government had urged them to call off the agitation and allow it a month to address their demands.
However, with the deadline having passed without a resolution, the interns resumed their strike on Tuesday.
States that have increased stipend this year
The development comes amid a series of stipend revisions across states over the past two years, with Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh among those reporting hike in 2026.
In Chhattisgarh, as per reports, the state government increased the monthly stipend for MBBS interns in government medical colleges from Rs 15,900 to Rs 25,000. The decision followed protests by junior doctors demanding higher stipends and salaries.
In Uttar Pradesh, the state Cabinet on August 25 approved an increase in the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns in government medical colleges, institutions and medical universities from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The decision is expected to benefit around 3,928 medical and dental interns.
Uttarakhand also increased the monthly stipend for MBBS interns in its five government medical colleges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000. The Cabinet approved the proposal on September 11, 2026, following protests by interns seeking better remuneration.
Madhya Pradesh, too, raised the monthly stipend for MBBS interns to Rs 21,500 in 2026, following protests over low payments. The earlier reported rate was Rs 14,337, marking an increase of around 50 per cent.
Read | ‘We are overburdened, underpaid’: MBBS, BDS interns’ protests uncover wide stipend gap across states
Despite these revisions, stipend amounts continue to vary across states and institutions. The National Medical Commission’s regulatory framework leaves the determination of stipend amounts to the relevant authorities, rather than prescribing a uniform nationwide rate.
MBBS Intern Stipend Revisions in India (2025–2026)
|State
|Earlier monthly stipend
|Revised monthly stipend
|Revision / effective date
|Punjab
|₹15,000
|₹22,000
|July 2025
|Bihar
|₹20,000
|₹27,000
|September 2025
|West Bengal
|Formula-based
|Additional ₹10,000 under revised formula
|Effective April 1, 2025
|Madhya Pradesh
|₹14,337
|₹21,500
|2026
|Uttar Pradesh
|₹12,000
|₹25,000
|Cabinet approval: August 25, 2026
|Uttarakhand
|₹17,000
|₹25,000
|Cabinet approval: September 11, 2026
|Chhattisgarh
|₹15,900
|₹25,000
|Effective October 1, 2026