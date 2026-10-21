J&K MBBS interns’ strike: How stipends in several states revised this year

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The medical students stipends in a few states have increased in the past two years. Check the list.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 03:38 PM IST
'Doesn't cover cost of commuting to hospital': Kashmir medical interns slam Rs 12,000 stipendDuring their protests in September, medical interns at the Government Medical College in Srinagar said that their current stipend is just over Rs 12,000 while in other parts of the country, it is upwards of Rs 30,000. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
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Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir resumed their strike on Tuesday, accusing the government of failing to honour its commitment to increase their monthly stipend.

The interns had launched a strike in September demanding a stipend hike. On September 8, the government had urged them to call off the agitation and allow it a month to address their demands.

However, with the deadline having passed without a resolution, the interns resumed their strike on Tuesday.

States that have increased stipend this year

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The development comes amid a series of stipend revisions across states over the past two years, with Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh among those reporting hike in 2026.

In Chhattisgarh, as per reports, the state government increased the monthly stipend for MBBS interns in government medical colleges from Rs 15,900 to Rs 25,000. The decision followed protests by junior doctors demanding higher stipends and salaries.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state Cabinet on August 25 approved an increase in the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns in government medical colleges, institutions and medical universities from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The decision is expected to benefit around 3,928 medical and dental interns.

Uttarakhand also increased the monthly stipend for MBBS interns in its five government medical colleges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000. The Cabinet approved the proposal on September 11, 2026, following protests by interns seeking better remuneration.

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Madhya Pradesh, too, raised the monthly stipend for MBBS interns to Rs 21,500 in 2026, following protests over low payments. The earlier reported rate was Rs 14,337, marking an increase of around 50 per cent.

Read | ‘We are overburdened, underpaid’: MBBS, BDS interns’ protests uncover wide stipend gap across states

Despite these revisions, stipend amounts continue to vary across states and institutions. The National Medical Commission’s regulatory framework leaves the determination of stipend amounts to the relevant authorities, rather than prescribing a uniform nationwide rate.

MBBS Intern Stipend Revisions in India (2025–2026)

State Earlier monthly stipend Revised monthly stipend Revision / effective date
Punjab ₹15,000 ₹22,000 July 2025
Bihar ₹20,000 ₹27,000 September 2025
West Bengal Formula-based Additional ₹10,000 under revised formula Effective April 1, 2025
Madhya Pradesh ₹14,337 ₹21,500 2026
Uttar Pradesh ₹12,000 ₹25,000 Cabinet approval: August 25, 2026
Uttarakhand ₹17,000 ₹25,000 Cabinet approval: September 11, 2026
Chhattisgarh ₹15,900 ₹25,000 Effective October 1, 2026

 

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