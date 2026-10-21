J&K MBBS interns’ strike: How stipends in several states revised this year

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir resumed their strike on Tuesday, accusing the government of failing to honour its commitment to increase their monthly stipend.

The interns had launched a strike in September demanding a stipend hike. On September 8, the government had urged them to call off the agitation and allow it a month to address their demands.

However, with the deadline having passed without a resolution, the interns resumed their strike on Tuesday.

States that have increased stipend this year

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The development comes amid a series of stipend revisions across states over the past two years, with Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh among those reporting hike in 2026.