J&K Lieutenant Governor rolls out fellowship programme for graduates

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Monday rolled out a fellowship programme for engineering, management and other graduates. The ‘Lieutenant Governor’s Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF)’ will be funded by the J&K government and implemented in collaboration with IIT, Jammu.

Under the programme, 10 scholars and graduates from IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and other national institutes shall be selected every year. These individuals must have requisite work experience and must have qualified in GATE, MAT, NET examinations, an official spokesperson said.

The programme will focus on providing immediate catalytic support to improve government service delivery, removing gaps in policy implementation, and generating valuable insights for policymakers and implementing agencies, the official said.

“Its aim is to transform the overall delivery structure of government programmes and to make it more efficient, transparent, and robust,” he said.

Initially, the tenure of the fellowship shall be two years, which may be further extendable by a period of three years. “The rate of fellowship shall be Rs 60,000 per month. The field travel and other incidentals will be reimbursed as per the adopted policy,” he said.

The programme will be monitored by a three-member committee, which will consist of IIT Jammu’s Director and chief secretary and principal secretary to the LG.

Applications will be invited online once a year from candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions under the scheme, through advertisement in leading newspapers and employment news, the spokesman said.

“The LGSDF is providing a unique and exciting opportunity for young professionals from premier institutes of the UT to work towards promoting outreach, transparency, efficiency, and improving the delivery of various Government Programmes,” he added