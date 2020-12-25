scorecardresearch
J&K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from December 28

The colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: December 25, 2020 11:59:33 am
JK 1200The colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13. Representational image/ file

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for government colleges in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones in Jammu division from December 28. As per an order issued here, the colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13.

Colleges falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will close on December 26 and open on January 4, 2021, it added. The winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division is from December 21 to February 28.

