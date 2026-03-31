JK government cracks down on private schools over arbitrary fee hikes

The minister evaluated the Board's preparedness for upcoming examinations, timely declaration of results, curriculum implementation and grievance redressal mechanisms.. (File photo)

The state government on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to take firm action against private schools indulging in arbitrary fee hikes and found violating prescribed norms.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo passed the directions while chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the performance, administrative functioning and ongoing academic reforms of JKBOSE, an official spokesman said.

The minister evaluated the Board’s preparedness for upcoming examinations, timely declaration of results, curriculum implementation and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Expressing concern over complaints regarding arbitrary fee hikes by certain private educational institutions, Itoo issued clear directions for constant monitoring and regular inspections of private schools.