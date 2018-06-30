J&K: Flood alert in Valley, schools closed today

All schools in the Valley will remain shut on Saturday as the Met department has predicted more rainfall over the weekend. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files) All schools in the Valley will remain shut on Saturday as the Met department has predicted more rainfall over the weekend. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files)

The Irrigation and Flood Department, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday evening issued a flood alert as Jhelum flowed above the critical mark at Sangam in Anantnag district owing to heavy rain. All schools in the Valley will remain shut on Saturday as the Met department has predicted more rainfall over the weekend. The department has urged people living in areas along the embankments of river Jhelum, other streams and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. Srinagar recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, movement of pilgrims to Amaranth shrine via the Baltal route was suspended due to incessant rainfall. However, 1,263 pilgrims proceeded through Pahalgam-Chandanwari route to Sheshnag Friday morning. Governor N N Vohra has reviewed the flood preparedness.

