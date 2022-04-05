J&K administration to upgrade 200 schools in tribal areas

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to upgrade 200 schools in tribal areas to establish a strong educational ecosystem for the community, officials said on Monday.

They said Rs 104 crore is being spent to strengthen school infrastructure in tribal areas and an annual outlay of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for scholarships of tribal students.

“For providing education on modern lines to tribal children, the government started an ambitious project of transforming 200 schools into smart schools in tribal areas at a cost of Rs 40 crore,” a senior official said.

The government is continuously making efforts to protect the interests of tribal people, including their land, and education, and uplifting their socio-economic status, they said.

Last year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had handed over individual and community rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar, Bakarwal and Gaddi Sippi communities under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The initiative was hailed as a significant step with the potential to transform the lives of members of tribal communities across Jammu and Kashmir.

In areas where community rights have been granted, Rs 10 crore is provided for infrastructure development including works on roads, power supply, and Anganwadi centres, they said.

Sinha congratulated the tribal communities for the historic beginning of a new era of their educational empowerment.

“Our priority is to secure the future of tribal children. Smart schools in tribal and remote areas equipped with modern facilities will develop scientific temper in children and make them future-ready, besides arresting the drop-out rate,” Sinha said after the launch of the initiative.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is spending a total of around Rs 104 crore to strengthen school infrastructure in tribal areas and establish a strong educational ecosystem for the tribal community, they said.