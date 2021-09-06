J&K administration allows schools to reopen Classes 10, 12

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to allow schools to reopen regular sessions for Classes 10 and 12.

The decision followed a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in the UT by Chief Secretary A K Mehta along with additional chief secretaries of finance, health and medical education, principal secretary (home), divisional commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, besides deputy commissioners and SSPs of all districts in the UT. The order asked school managements to obtain consent from parents of the students who are willing to attend regular classes.