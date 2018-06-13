JEE Advanced Result 2018: Jitendra Singh felicitates successful students of ‘Kashmir Super 30’

Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday felicitated around 32 students of ‘Kashmir Super 30’ — a coaching endeavor of the Army styled on Bihar’s ‘Super 30’ to train students for the prestigious IIT-JEE examination.

Total 50 students were enrolled under the project this year of which, 32 students qualified the JEE Mains Exam, 2017-18, a statement from the government said. Out of these successful students, seven students cracked the JEE Advance test and made it to the prestigious IITs, it said. These students were felicitated by Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, at a function at New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the students have set an example for others to follow and appreciated them for their hard work and focused approach. The students thanked the Army, Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) and Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), for supporting them in their efforts. Singh said earlier, students of remote and peripheral areas were at disadvantage because of the constraint of resources and lack of material available for studying.

But now, with the changing times and with the latest technology, information is easily available to them and there is no dearth of study material. This has helped the students from remote areas to achieve their goal in life, he said.

The minister asked the organizers to use the latest technology like tele-education to approach students in remote areas.

