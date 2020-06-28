JIPMER PG entrance result declared: How to check score card

JIPMER PG result 2020: Check result at jipmer.edu.in. Representational image/ file JIPMER PG result 2020: Check result at jipmer.edu.in. Representational image/ file

JIPMER PG result 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) declared the results of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses — MD and MS programmes. The candidates can check the result through the website- jipmer.edu.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on June 21. The paper consisted of 250 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Those who clear the exam will be called for counseling rounds and the course will begin from July. The duration of the course is three years. The exact counselling dates are not yet announced.

Read | Top medical colleges in India

JIPMER PG 2020 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- main.jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says, ‘JIPMER PG 2020 results 2020’, once the results are declared.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the results and download for future reference.

Candidates must possess MBBS or an equivalent degree recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) along with 12 months of compulsory training. Applicant must have scored at least 55 per cent marks in MBBS and for the reserved category, the same is 50 per cent.

To get through the exam, unreserved category candidates need to have 50 percentile marks while for unreserved category and SC/ST/OB category candidates the minimum percentile will be 40 percentile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd