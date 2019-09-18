JIPMER PG admissions 2020: Application process begins, exam on December 8

JIPMER 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will be conducting the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses — MD and MS programmes — on December 8, 2019. Those seeking admissions can apply at the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The last date to submit application form is October 25 till 5 pm. Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling rounds and the course will begin from January 2020.

JIPMER 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must possess MBBS or an equivalent degree recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) along with 12 months of compulsory training. Applicant must have scored at least 55 per cent marks in MBBS and for the reserved category, the same is 50 per cent.

JIPMER 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 4: Click on on the pop-up box

Step 5: Read instructions, click on close

Step 6: Fill the form, click on the register

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

JIPMER 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,600 as exam fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1,200 and for foreign nationals, it is Rs 3,000. The OPH and PwD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducting NEET-PG 2020 on January 5. As per the official notification, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for PG will be conducted in the computer-based mode. The application form is expected to release in the first week of November