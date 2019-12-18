JIPMER PG result released

According to the official notification, the results will be declared on or before December 18, 2019. (Representational Image) According to the official notification, the results will be declared on or before December 18, 2019. (Representational Image)

JIPMER PG 2020 result: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) declared the results of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses — MD and MS programmes soon. According to the official notification, the results will be declared on or before Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The result is available at jipmer.edu.in.

The JIPMER entrance examination was conducted on December 8, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. The entrance exam consisted of 250 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling rounds and the course will begin from January 2020 session. The duration of the course is three years.

JIPMER PG 2020 result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says, ‘JIPMER PG 2020 results 2020’, once the results are declared.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the results and download for future reference.

JIPMER 2020: Eligibility

Candidates must possess MBBS or an equivalent degree recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) along with 12 months of compulsory training. Applicant must have scored at least 55 per cent marks in MBBS and for the reserved category, the same is 50 per cent.

After the results are declared, the first counselling is expected to be conducted on December 27, 2019. The second counselling will be conducted on January 8, 2020 and third counselling will be conducted on February 5, 2020. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. To get through the exam, unreserved category candidates need to have 50 percentile marks while for unreserved category and SC/ST/OB category candidates the minimum percentile will be 40 percentile.

