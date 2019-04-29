JIPMER PG 2019 admit card to release today: How to download

JIPMER PG 2019 admit card: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will soon release the admit card or hall ticket for JIPMER PG 2019 – an entrance exam for admission to JIPMER in postgraduate courses. Those who have applied can download the admit card from the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 2019 for admission to medical and dental courses. For every correct answer, candidates get four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark gets deduced.

JIPMER PG 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JIPMER PG 2019 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take the print out along with them to the exam hall. Without a valid admit card or hall ticket no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.