JIPMER MBBS results 2019 declared: Arunangshu Bhattacharya tops, check counselling schedule

JIPMER MBBS results 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has announced the results of MBBS entrance examination. All those who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results at the official website — jipmer.edu.in.

Those who have cleared the exam will now be eligible for counselling. The first round of counselling will begin from June 27 to 29, the second round will begin from July 25 followed by third and then the fourth and final counselling on August 201 and September 28, respectively. The dates are tentative and depend on the availability of seats.

The first rank has been obtained by Arunangshu Bhattacharya with 99.9986761 percentile. He has also obtained AIR-19 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

JIPMER result 2019: Meet the toppers

Rank 1: Arunangshu Bhattacharya

Rank 2: Prateek Upadhyay

Rank 3: Aryan Bansal

Rank 4: Prajnapan Basu

Rank 5: Chetanya Mittal

Rank 6: Amritesh S. Grewal

Rank 7: Phaneendra DR

Rank 8: Bahadur Singh

Rank 9: Apoorv Raghav

Rank 10: Nishtha

JIPMER MBBS result 2019: Cut-off percentile

To clear the exam students need to score at least 50th percentile. For OPH category students need to secure 45th percentile while the reserve category candidates need to score 40 percentile.

Over 1.84 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. The counselling process will be held for admission in two hundred vacant seats. The exam was conducted on June 2 (Sunday) across the country at over 280 exam centres.

There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of a degree. Merit lists are available on the official website, both category wise and overall.