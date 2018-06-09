Declared! JIPMER MBBS Result 2018 announced, Ankadala Anirudh Babu tops with 99.99 percentile

JIPMER MBBS Result 2018: The exam was conducted on June 3, 2018. The exam was conducted on June 3, 2018.

JIPMER MBBS Result 2018: The result of MBBS entrance examination 2018 has been unexpectedly released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER), yesterday on June 8. The scheduled date for result declaration was on or before June 20. The exam was conducted on June 3, 2018. All those who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results at the official website — jipmer.edu.in. The JIPMER website may be slow due to the number of people trying to access the page. Candidates are requested to be patient and check again after some time. The shortlisted candidates will now attend the counselling.

There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree. Merit lists are available on the official website, both category wise and overall.

Toppers

The first rank has been obtained by Ankadala Anirudh Babu with a percentile score of 99.9987799. He has also obtained an AIR 8th in NEET this year. At the second position are Akhil Tambi, Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan. Tamil Nadu’s NEET 2018 topper, Keerthana K, is the female topper who has secured the fifth position in the overall merit list.

Cut-off percentile

UR, OCI, NRI candidates: 50th percentile

UR OPH candidates: 45th percentile

SC, ST, OBC, SC PH, ST PH, OBC PH: 40 percentile

Important dates

First counselling: June 27 to 29 (tentative)

Second counselling: July 25 (tentative)

Third counselling: August 20 (tentative)

Final counselling: September 28 (tentative)

