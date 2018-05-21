JIPMER MBBS 2018 admit card released, download at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER admit card 2018: Exam will be held in June JIPMER admit card 2018: Exam will be held in June

JIPMER admit card 2018: The admit card for the MBBS entrance examination has been released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER). All those candidates who have registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — jipmer.edu.in. The registration process for the examination started from March 7 and concluded on April 13. The duration of the course will be 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of degree. There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal.

JIPMER MBBS 2018 entrance examination will be held on June 3, 2018. The admit card contains important details like exam date and time, venue details, roll number, candidate’s personal details, photograph, signature, etc. The candidate has to carry their JIPMER MBBS hall tickets along with a valid ID proof (Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar or passport) and the photocopy of same ID proof to the examination hall.

JIPMER admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your user Id and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Examination scheme and pattern

The online computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on June 3. It will be conducted either in one or two shifts. The duration of the same will be 2.5 hours. Questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, biology, English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

Single shift: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Two shifts: Morning shift: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Important dates

Publication of merit list: On or before June 20

First counselling: June 27 to 29 (tentative)

Second counselling: July 25 (tentative)

Third counselling: August 20 (tentative)

Final counselling: September 28 (tentative)

