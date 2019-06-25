JIPMER MBBS counselling 2019 to begin from tomorrow: Check schedule, documents needed

JIPMER MBBS counselling 2019: The counselling session for seat allotment in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will begin from Wednesday, June 26. The last date of counselling is June 28, 2019. The institute will live stream the process at its official website, jipmer.edu.in.

Advertising

The counselling sessions will begin with unreserved and PwD category candidate on June 26 followed by OBC, SC and ST candidates on June 27 and Puducherry residents and NRI/ OCI candidates on June 28, 2019. It will be held at JIPMER, academic centre, Puducherry.

Read| NEET counselling 2019: Seat allocation halted, registrations remain open till further notice

To attend the counselling the shortlisted candidates will have to download their admit card from the official website which was released on June 12.

Advertising

JIPMER counselling 2019: Documents needed

— JIPMER rank

— Call letter

— Education qualification

— Date of birth

— Reservation-related certificates

— Nativity certificates

JIPMER counselling admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link under ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The list of candidates selected for the first round of counselling was released earlier by the JIPMER. The rank list has been prepared based on the entrance exam which was conducted on June 2, 2019 (Sunday). To clear the exam students need to score at least 50th percentile. For OPH category students need to secure 45th percentile while the reserve category candidates need to score 40 percentile.

As many as 200 MBBS seats are on offer and as per JIPMER, over 1.84 lakh have registered to appear for the exam for the said seats. Of the 200 seats, 150 MBBS seats are available at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal.