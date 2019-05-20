JIPMER MBBS admit card 2019 released: How to download, check direct link

JIPMER MBBS admit card 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card or JIPMER MBBS hall ticket 2019. Candidates who will be appearing for the JIPMER MBBS entrance exam 2019 will have to bring their admit card along with them to be allowed to appear in the exam.

Candidates can download the JIPMER MBBS admit card 2019 from its official website, jipmer.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2 (Sunday), 2019.

JIPMER MBBS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JIPMER MBBS entrance Exam hall ticket 2019’ on the left-hand side

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, click on ‘JIPMER MBBS entrance exam’, link on the top

step 4: Click on ‘click here’ link next to download hall ticket

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to take a print out of the JIPMER admit card for future reference and to produce at the time of entry in the exam hall.

Candidates who clear the exam will be selected to study MBBS at the JIPMER. The MBBS course is four-and-a-half-year-long, followed by one year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of a degree. A total of 200 seats are available with 150 in JIPMER, Puducherry while 50 in JIPMER, Karaikal.