JIPMER MBBS 2019 exam likely on June 2

JIPMER MBBS 2019: The examination is likely to be held on June 2. (Image source: jipmer.edu.in) JIPMER MBBS 2019: The examination is likely to be held on June 2. (Image source: jipmer.edu.in)

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will conduct MBBS exam on June 2, 2019. In a revised tentative schedule released on the official website (jipmer.edu.in), the Institute has announced the exam date and other important dates. The entrance examination is conducted annually to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The online application process for MBBS course is expected to start on March 6 at the official website — jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Check revised tentative schedule

MBBS July 2019

Online application process: March 6

Last date to submit online registration: April 12

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: June 2

First counselling begins: June 26 to 28

Second counselling: July 24

Third counselling: August 21

Final counselling: September 26

Admission closed: September 30

MD/MS July 2019

Online application process: February 28

Last date to apply online: April 1

Online Entrance examination: May 19

First counselling: June 12

Second counselling: July 5

Third counselling: July 31

Final counselling: August 28

Admission closed: August 31

Fellowship (PDF courses) July session

Online registration: February 28

Last date to apply online: April 1

Entrance examination: May 19

Counselling: July 14

Admission closed: August 31

B.Sc/ BASLP/ PBD/ M.Sc/ MPH/ Ph.D August session

Online application process: April 14

Last date to apply online: May 24

Entrance Examination: June 23

First counselling: July 17 to July 19

Second counselling: August 22 to 23

Third counselling: September 11 to 12

Final counselling: September 27

Admission closed: September 30, 2019

MD/ MS January 2020 session

Commencement of online application: September 18, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 25

Entrance examination: December 1

First counselling: December 12

Second counselling: January 8, 2020

Third counselling: February 5, 2020

Final counselling: February 26

Admission closed: February 29

DM/ M.Ch January 2020 session

Commencement of online application: September 18

Last date to apply online: October 25

Entrance Examination: December 1

Counselling: December 13

Admission closed: February 29, 2020

JIPMER will release the eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details next year, here are previous year’s details to help you understand the pattern of JIPMER MBBS.

Eligibility: A candidate appearing in JIPMER MBBS 2019 should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in biology/ biotechnology, physics, chemistry, including practical classes) with English as the elective subject.

There are three medical entrance exams held in India where JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are, therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS courses.

