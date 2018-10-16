JIPMER MBBS 2019 exam likely on June 2

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will conduct MBBS exam on June 2, 2019. In a revised tentative schedule released on the official website (jipmer.edu.in), the Institute has announced the exam date and other important dates. The entrance examination is conducted annually to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The online application process for MBBS course is expected to start on March 6 at the official website — jipmer.edu.in.
JIPMER MBBS 2019: Check revised tentative schedule
MBBS July 2019
Online application process: March 6
Last date to submit online registration: April 12
JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: June 2
First counselling begins: June 26 to 28
Second counselling: July 24
Third counselling: August 21
Final counselling: September 26
Admission closed: September 30
MD/MS July 2019
Online application process: February 28
Last date to apply online: April 1
Online Entrance examination: May 19
First counselling: June 12
Second counselling: July 5
Third counselling: July 31
Final counselling: August 28
Admission closed: August 31
Fellowship (PDF courses) July session
Online registration: February 28
Last date to apply online: April 1
Entrance examination: May 19
Counselling: July 14
Admission closed: August 31
B.Sc/ BASLP/ PBD/ M.Sc/ MPH/ Ph.D August session
Online application process: April 14
Last date to apply online: May 24
Entrance Examination: June 23
First counselling: July 17 to July 19
Second counselling: August 22 to 23
Third counselling: September 11 to 12
Final counselling: September 27
Admission closed: September 30, 2019
MD/ MS January 2020 session
Commencement of online application: September 18, 2019
Last date to apply online: October 25
Entrance examination: December 1
First counselling: December 12
Second counselling: January 8, 2020
Third counselling: February 5, 2020
Final counselling: February 26
Admission closed: February 29
DM/ M.Ch January 2020 session
Commencement of online application: September 18
Last date to apply online: October 25
Entrance Examination: December 1
Counselling: December 13
Admission closed: February 29, 2020
JIPMER will release the eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details next year, here are previous year’s details to help you understand the pattern of JIPMER MBBS.
Eligibility: A candidate appearing in JIPMER MBBS 2019 should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in biology/ biotechnology, physics, chemistry, including practical classes) with English as the elective subject.
There are three medical entrance exams held in India where JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are, therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS courses.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App