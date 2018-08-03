JIPMER MBBS 2019 exam to be held on June 2, check schedule here

JIPMER 2019 exam schedule released JIPMER 2019 exam schedule released

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER) will conduct MBBS exam on June 2, 2019. In a tentative schedule released on the official website (jipmer.edu.in), the Institute has announced the exam date and other important dates. The entrance examination is conducted annually to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The application process will start on March 6 at the official website — jipmer.edu.in.

Important dates of JIPMER 2019 exam

Online application process: March 6

Last date to submit online registration: April 12

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: June 2

Result declaration date: June

First counselling begins: June 27 to 28

Second counselling: July 24

Third counselling: August 21

Final counselling: September 26

Admission closed: September 30

JIPMER will release the eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details next year, here are previous year’s details to help you understand the pattern of JIPMER MBBS.

Eligibility: A candidate appearing in JIPMER MBBS 2019 should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in biology/ biotechnology, physics, chemistry, including practical classes) with English as the elective subject.

There are three medical entrance exams held in India where JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are, therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS courses.

