JIPMER MBBS 2019: Application process ends today, how to apply

JIPMER MBBS 2019: The online application process for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) MBBS entrance examination will end on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm. The medical aspirants can submit the online application at jipmer.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2 (Sunday).

The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of a degree. A total of 200 seats are available with 150 in JIPMER, Puducherry while 50 in JIPMER, Karaikal.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should have passed the higher/senior secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) which is equivalent to 10+2 higher/senior secondary examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by NCERT.

— They must have passed in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) taken together in physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology.

Those who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/ April 2019 and whose results have not yet been declared can also apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be minimum of 17 years.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: How to apply

Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in with relevant documents.

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘click here’ next to JIPMER MBBS 2019

Step 3: In case your pop-up or add block is on, turn it off

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill personal details, register

Step 6: Log-in using registration id

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Application fee

For general category and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,500. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, application fee is Rs 1,200. NRI/OCI candidates will have to pay Rs 3,000 and OPH and P – OPH canidates are exempted from paying any fee.