JIPMER MBBS 2019: Application forms released; check eligibility, exam date, fees and other details

JIPMER MBBS 2019: The registration process for the MBBS entrance examination will start by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) from today, March 6. The medical aspirants can submit the online application at jipmer.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2 (Sunday).

The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of a degree. A total of 200 seats are available with 150 in JIPMER, Puducherry while 50 in JIPMER, Karaikal.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should have passed the higher/senior secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) which is equivalent to 10+2 higher/senior secondary examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by NCERT.

— They must have passed in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) taken together in physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology.

Those who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/ April 2019 and whose results have not yet been declared can also apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be minimum of 17 years.

How to apply

Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in with relevant documents.

Application fee:

General (UR) and P – UR: Rs 1,500

OBC and P – OBC: Rs 1,500

SC/ST and P – SC/ST: Rs 1,200

NRI/OCI: Rs 3,000

OPH and P – OPH: Exempted