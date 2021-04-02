JIPMER admission for BSc Nursing to be based on NEET score

There will be no separate entrance test for admission in BSc Nursing and allied health science courses to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) this year. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result.

Meanwhile, the counselling process will be held by the institute. “The admission to BSc Nursing and Allied Health Science Courses at JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22 will be based on the merit score of NEET(UG) 2021 conducted by NTA,” the notification read.

“JIPMER will not conduct any separate entrance examination for the admission to BSc courses in JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22. The counselling and admission process for the aforementioned courses will be done,” it added.

NEET will be held on August 1. The candidates have to register through the portal- jipmer.edu.in to participate in the admission process. The application notification for NEET containing the eligibility criteria, age limit, syllabus, exam pattern will be notified soon, NTA in its notification issued on March 12.

JIPMER became an autonomous institution in 2007 through an Act of Parliament.