JIPMER 2019: The 2 month preparation plan to crack MBBS entrance exam in first attempt

The JIPMER 2019 is one of the three only medical entrance exams in India for MBBS admission. It is conducted for admission to JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal.

Advertising

Applicants can download admit card / hall ticket of JIPMER 2019 from May 20, 2019, at jipmer.edu.in. The last date to download it is the same as the date of exam that is June 2, 2019. Here are some pointers on how to prepare for JIPMER 2019 in the last two months before exam.

Know the exam pattern

JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination 2019 is a 2.5 hours computer-based test. It comprises of 200 questions, all multiple choice. Questions distribution is Physics – 60, Chemistry – 60, Biology – 60, English Language and Comprehension – 10, Logical and Quantitative Reasoning – 10.

Be aware of the marking scheme. You get 4 marks for every correct answer. And one (1) negative mark is deducted for an incorrect answer. In case of a tie-break, candidate with fewer negative marks will be placed higher.

Advertising

Attempt JIPMER MBBS Mock Tests to get familiar with an online test pattern. In JIPMER 2019 CBT, there are some things to keep in mind. Questions are considered answered that are answered. Also, those that are marked for review and answered will be considered answered. However, those that are marked for review and unanswered will be considered not answered. Study all topics of the syllabus. All questions in JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 will be from class 11 and 12 syllabi of state board higher secondary and CBSE.

Go through and solve JIPMER question papers of previous years. Solve the paper in as much time as you will get in the exam hall. After solving a paper, look at the solutions and improve with each iteration.

Refer to the right books. Students can study theory for the exam from NCERT books. Besides, one can follow some good books or resources to understand specific portions which they feel they are unable to understand fully from one book.

Build up speed and accuracy. In order to solve 200 questions in 150 minutes, one needs to be really quick and accurate. The only way to build speed is to practice more and more multiple choice questions. This can be accomplished with good reference books for JIPMER, NEET, and AIIMS entrance exams.

Tackling the two unique sections. Most candidates who go for JIPMER entrance exam also appear for NEET exam. The difference between NEET and JIPMER, in terms of exam pattern, are the sections English Language and Comprehension, Logical and Quantitative Reasoning. For the English portion, one can prepare for books on objective general English. A good vocabulary will let one sail through this section. The other one, on logical and quantitative ability, can be cracked by practicing such questions from the internet.

Result of JIPMER 2019 shall be announced on or before June 21, 2019. Thereafter the counseling shall be held in four rounds during June 26-28, 2019, July 24, 2019, August 21, 2019, and September 26, 2019.

JIPMER is an institute of national importance. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry exists since 1956. It has a 195-acre campus. The Karaikal unit was started in 2016.

There are 150 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and 50 in JIPMER Karaikal. Seats are reserved for Puducherry candidate.