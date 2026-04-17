JIPMAT 2026 registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat, exam on June 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 from April 16, 2026. The entrance exam, conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya, is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, in computer-based mode.

As per the official information bulletin, candidates can submit their application forms till May 10, 2026, 11:50 pm, while the last date for fee payment is May 11, 2026. The correction window will be open from May 12 to May 14, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.