JIPMAT 2026 registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat, exam on June 7

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 from April 16, 2026. The entrance exam, conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya, is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, in computer-based mode.
As per the official information bulletin, candidates can submit their application forms till May 10, 2026, 11:50 pm, while the last date for fee payment is May 11, 2026. The correction window will be open from May 12 to May 14, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Candidates must have passed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025, or be appearing in 2026. A minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD) is required in both Class 10 and Class 12. There is no age limit, but applicants must meet the academic criteria prescribed by participating IIMs.
Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/jipmat
Step 2: Click on ‘JIPMAT 2026 registration’
Step 3: Register using email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Fill the application form and upload documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee online (UPI/card/net banking)
Step 6: Submit and download the confirmation page
JIPMAT 2026 will be held in English and will consist of multiple-choice questions. The paper will cover Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, with a total duration of 150 minutes.