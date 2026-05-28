JIPMAT 2026: NTA releases city intimation slip on exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can access and download the intimation slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat. Candidates can download the slip using their login credentials, including their application number, password and security pin.
It should be noted that the city intimation slip is not the admit card for JIPMAT 2026. The slip has been released only to inform the candidates in advance about the city where the examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel arrangements if need be. The official admit card will be released at a later date.
Follow these steps to download the city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/
Step 2: Click on the link for “JIPMAT city intimation slip 2026” available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the necessary login credentials, such as the application number and password or date of birth (DOB), in the required fields
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: A new window will open displaying the allotted city
Step 6: Download and save the intimation slip for future reference
JIPMAT will be conducted at various examination centres located in India and abroad on June 7, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The duration of the examination will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) testing candidates on three sections – quantitative aptitude, data interpretation & logical reasoning, verbal ability & reading comprehension.
The paper will carry a total of 400 marks. According to the marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Unattempted questions will yield no marks. Additionally, the test will be conducted only in English, and there will be no sectional time limit.
In accordance with the official notice, candidates who are facing difficulty while downloading the city intimation slip can seek assistance by approaching the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or writing to the authorities at jipmat@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official portal and handles of NTA for any further updates and notifications related to the examination.