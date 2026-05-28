JIPMAT 2026: NTA releases city intimation slip on exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/

The city intimation slip for JIPMAT has been released on the official website (image: ai generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can access and download the intimation slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat. Candidates can download the slip using their login credentials, including their application number, password and security pin.

It should be noted that the city intimation slip is not the admit card for JIPMAT 2026. The slip has been released only to inform the candidates in advance about the city where the examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel arrangements if need be. The official admit card will be released at a later date.