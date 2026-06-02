JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card: NTA issues hall tickets at nta.nic.in/jipmat; exams from June 7

JIPMAT admit card released 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download the following using their application number and details as login credentials. The admit card is available at the official website nta.nic.in/jipmat. The exam will be conducted on June 7 between 3 pm and 5:30 pm in a single shift, by the NTA.
As per the notification, candidates are supposed to ensure that the QR code and the barcode are available on the admit card at the time of downloading. Applicants should carry the same photo ID that is uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card for the identity proof.
To download the admit card of JIPMAT, applicants have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JIPMAT 2026 admit card’ link.
Step 3: Enter the necessary login details.
Step 4: Click Submit.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
The exam for JIPMAT will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) for 150 minutes. An extra time of 20 minutes will be given to PwD/ PwBD candidates. For every correct answer, four marks will be given, while for each negative answer, one mark will be deducted. However, for unattempted questions, no marks will be deducted.
The JIPMAT examination is a way to get admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA), PhD in Management, and Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). According to the official brochure, “Both the IIMs plan to conduct a national-level admission test, Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT), and they have approached NTA to conduct it”.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu will take candidates for their five-year IPM through this exam. This programme is designed for students with managerial and leadership aspirations.