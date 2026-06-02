JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card: NTA issues hall tickets at nta.nic.in/jipmat; exams from June 7

JIPMAT admit card released 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download the following using their application number and details as login credentials. The admit card is available at the official website nta.nic.in/jipmat. The exam will be conducted on June 7 between 3 pm and 5:30 pm in a single shift, by the NTA.

As per the notification, candidates are supposed to ensure that the QR code and the barcode are available on the admit card at the time of downloading. Applicants should carry the same photo ID that is uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card for the identity proof.