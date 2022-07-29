JIPMAT 2022 result declared; here’s how to download scorecard

July 29, 2022 11:17:30 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. The exam was conducted on July 3 at 78 cities across India at 60 centres. Candidates can download their scorecards at the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in
As per the official data, a total of 6091 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 5261 candidates appeared for it. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
JIPMAT 2022 Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the download score card link
Step 3: Enter required information
Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card
Successful candidates can seek admission to the integrated programme in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu through their JIPMAT scores.
“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the official document reads.
