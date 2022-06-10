JIPMAT 2022 registration deadline extended: Check schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. The registration deadline for the test has now been extended to June 15, 2022. Candidates who wish to enrol for the program can do it at the official website of JIPMAT at jipmer.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the last date of online payment for the application fees will be June 15, 2022. The application correction window will open on June 17, 2022, and close on June 18, 2022.

JIPMAT 2022: How to apply

In order to apply, candidates must follow these steps-

Step 1: Open jipmat.nta.ac.in. on their web browser.

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page.

Step 6: If possible, then keep a hard copy of the confirmation page.

The exam will be held on July 3, via a computer-based test from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The NTA in a notification advised candidates to keep a tab on the website jipmat.nta.ac.in /http://www.nta.ac.in for further updates and encourages them to call the help desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to them at jipmat@nta.ac.in for any queries.