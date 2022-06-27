JIPMAT 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip; admit card expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city today, which can be downloaded by registered and eligible candidates from the official JIPMAT website — jipmat.nta.ac.in.

This year, the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 3, in centres across the country.

JIPMAT 2022 City intimation slip: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JIPMAT website — jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘JIPMAT – 2022 City Allotment’.

Step 3: A new window or tab will open.

Step 4: Candidates have to login through either application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Login by registering the required credentials and the city intimation slip will be visible. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should note that this is just a city intimation slip, and should not be confused with an admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre on the basis of this city intimation slip. Admit cards for JIPMAT 2022 exam will soon be released on the official websites by NTA.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in.