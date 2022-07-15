JIPMAT 2022 answer key released; how to download, raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.Candidates can download the JIPMAT answer key along with the question paper and response sheet in online mode at the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the JIPMAT 2022 entrance test on July 3, 2022 can use the JIPMAT answer key to match their responses and estimate their sectional and overall JIPMAT scores.

JIPMAT: How to download answer key, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT- jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the button stating “JIPMAT – 2022 Answer Key Challenge”

Step 3: Enter relevant credentials and log in.

Step 4:Enter the required captcha code and click on the “Sign in” button

Step 5: Click on the option relevant to your request.

In case the candidate has some doubt about the correct answer, then in such a scenario, they can raise objection against the same and mark the correct option in their view.

Step 6: In order to raise objections, candidates must click on the raise objection button

Step 7: Apart from that candidates will have to add remark along with the relevant claims

Step 8: After filling the challenges, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for each raised objections

Candidates can file objections against the JIPMAT 2022 provisional answer key before 11:30 pm on July 16. At the time of raising objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as non-refundable processing fee for each question. NTA will release the final JIPMAT answer key 2022 along with the JIPMAT result. The JIPMAT 2022 result date is yet to be announced.